Mataele named in final Matatū squad

Photo Courtesy: James Ross/AAP Photos

Illusive Western Force winger Martha Mataele has been named in the final Matatū squad for next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki tournament.

Mataele, who is the wife of former Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele made her Black Ferns debut against Australia in the O’Reilly Cup in September.

She also took top honours and scooped the Rebecca Clough and Super W Members Most Valuable Player awards during the Force awards night this year.

Matatū are defending the title they won over the Chiefs after a nail-biting 2023 final in Hamilton.

Matatū: Laura Bayfield, Alana Bremner, Grace Brooker, Georgia Cormick, Cheyenne Cunningham, Emma Dermody, Eilis Doyle, Amy du Plessis, Di Hiini, Tegan Hollows, Lucy Jenkins, Maia Joseph, Rosie Kelly, Atlanta Lolohea, Pip Love, Martha Mataele, Liv McGoverne, Leah Miles, Stacey Niao, Kaipo Olsen Baker, Winnie Palamo, Moomooga (Ashley) Palu, Marcelle Parkes, Georgia Ponsonby, Kendra Reynolds, Chey Robins-Reti, Amy Rule, Fiaali’i Solomona, Charlotte Woodman, Holly Wratt-Groeneweg.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
