Mataele’s Force contract to end in December

Former Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele is going off contract from Super Rugby Pacific franchise, the Western Force at the end of the year.

All.rugby states from Western Force sources that the 26-year-old game breaker from Vanuavatu Island in Lau’s three-year contract with the Force expires this season with no known negotiations underway for renewal.

The former Crusader scored nine tries for the Force in three seasons.

Younger brother Rupeni Mataele who is with the Force Academy also ends his contract this year.