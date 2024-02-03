Matanisiga joins Wellington Olympic

Rewa Football Association has cleared national defender Gabriele Matanisiga to feature for Wellington Olympic in New Zealand this season.

Matansiga, who made his district debut for Seaqaqa at the age of 16 and went on to represent Labasa and the Fiji U23 team before moving to Rewa has grown with his game over the past decade.

He started his career as a striker and claimed the Golden Boot for Labasa at some tournaments but his transfer to Rewa saw him shift into defence as the Delta Tigers needed more steadiness and height in their backline.

His first assignment with Wellington Olympic will be to help the side qualify for the 2024 OFC Champions League as the side will meet champions, Auckland City in a two-legged playoff this month.