Saturday, February 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Matanisiga joins Wellington Olympic

Rewa Football Association has cleared national defender Gabriele Matanisiga to feature for Wellington Olympic in New Zealand this season.

Matansiga, who made his district debut for Seaqaqa at the age of 16 and went on to represent Labasa and the Fiji U23 team before moving to Rewa has grown with his game over the past decade.

He started his career as a striker and claimed the Golden Boot for Labasa at some tournaments but his transfer to Rewa saw him shift into defence as the Delta Tigers needed more steadiness and height in their backline.

His first assignment with Wellington Olympic will be to help the side qualify for the 2024 OFC Champions League as the side will meet champions, Auckland City in a two-legged playoff this month.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win

Three Fijian players got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders in t...
News

Prasad labels Koya’s statemen...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas...

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa...
Entertainment

Usher to pay homage to R&B musi...

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijians shine in Highlanders win...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Prasad labels Koya’s state...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of ...

News
Unity Fiji...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Actor and model Poonam Panday di...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Neville to lead Brumbies charge ...

Rugby
The ACT Br...

Popular News

$1.3m worth of damages by home f...

News
There have...

Rookies for Brumbies pre-season ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Saukuru addresses concerns about...

Sports
Minister f...

LTA embarks on digitalisation jo...

News
The Land T...

Karawalevu starts for Waratahs

Rugby
Exciting p...

Heavy Rain Alert in place for Fi...

News
A Heavy Ra...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win