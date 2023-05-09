Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Methodist Church to host interfaith service

President of the Methodist Church of Fiji, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai.

The Methodist Church of Fiji will host an ‘Interfaith Thanksgiving and National Reconciliation Church Service’ this Sunday to mark the celebration of the Girimityas.

In an interview with FijiLive, President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai said people of all faiths, creeds, and races are invited to attend the church service at the Vodafone Arena.

Rev Dr Vunisuwai said this is an opportunity for the Church on behalf of its congregations to publicly apologise.

“We are sorry for the wrongs that have been committed, we are sorry for causing you pain, and we are sorry for the sufferings that we have inflicted.”

“This is an opportunity for everyone to try and make it as we celebrate and remember that indentured labourers that were sent to Fiji to work in Fiji during the colonial era.”

He said many have left Fiji’s shores in search of better life overseas due to politically instability that has continued to plague Fiji’s history.

Rev Dr Vunisuwai said this will be an opportune time for everyone to look others in the eyes and ask for forgiveness.

“I believe this upcoming church service would be a special one for many of us, in fact for the whole of Fiji.”

He added that the service will be at 2pm and hundreds of Fijians are expected to attend this historic national event and celebration.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
