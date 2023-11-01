Minimbi to make Reds debut from bench

Former Fijian Drua lock Chris Minimbi is set to make his debut for the Queensland Reds in their match against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights in this Saturday’s Queensland-Saitama Shield fixture at Ballymore.

Queensland Reds head coach Les Kiss has confirmed on the former Fijian Warrior being named on the reserve bench as one of the 11 potential debutants.

Playmaker Lawson Creighton will captain his state for the first time in what is the first capped match at the spiritual home of Queensland Rugby in over a decade.

10 players with Super Rugby experience will start the match for the Reds, bringing over 400 caps of professional Rugby experience to Ballymore on Saturday afternoon.

Irish product Cormac Daly will feature for Queensland for the first time at lock, while former Fiji Under 20 captain Seru Uru and Harry Wilson both return from Australia A and Barbarians duties at lock and number-eight respectively.

Queensland Reds will host the Wild Knights at 3:05pm at Ballymore Stadium on Saturday.

Queensland Reds: Sef Fa’agase, Max Craig, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Cormac Daly, Connor Anderson, John Bryant, Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Mac Grealy, Lawson Creighton (c), Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell, Moli Sooaemalagi, George Blake, Massimo de Lutiis, Chris Minimbi, Lachlan Connors, Louis Werchon, Shaun Anderson, Floyd Aubrey.