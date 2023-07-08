Mission accomplished in Taveuni

The first training camp of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians was successfully completed on the island of Taveuni yesterday, kick starting their 12-week preparation towards the Rugby World Cup.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the trip had an immediate effect and had the side pointed in the right direction.

“Obviously the conditioning has started and having them reconnect was a focus and I know it did that,” Raiwalui.

“It has been a great week for the team and we have been indebted to the hospitality shown to us.”

The team had a final session at Welagi Village ground on Friday morning before giving back to the community with the planting of baby coconut palms along the village foreshore.