Mobil renews sponsorship with Fiji Rugby

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) today announced the extension of its sponsorship agreement with Mobil Oil (Fiji), the country’s oldest fuel company.

The renewed sponsorship deal, which will now run until August 2024, continues Mobil’s role as the official sponsor and exclusive fuel provider for Fiji Rugby and all its associated teams, a relationship that started in 2019.

Expressing his gratitude towards Mobil for the renewed sponsorship, FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua said: “It will certainly give us breathing space financially as we progress into the peak of our domestic competition, the upcoming World Rugby Sevens series, and other international competitions, culminating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

Mobil Oil (Fiji) chief financial officer, Jatin Kumar, expressed his delight at the continuation of support to FRU, stating: “Mobil has been a reliable supplier of quality fuels to Fiji since 1906 and I am thrilled that we have been able to continue our support to Fiji Rugby for a fourth year.”

He expressed hope that the sponsorship would contribute to the ongoing development of Rugby in Fiji at all levels, from grassroots to national and international competitions.

Kumar also took the opportunity to congratulate the Flying Fijians on their recent achievements, which include their highest-ever world ranking, and wished the team the best of luck in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

“I also take this opportunity to congratulate the Flying Fijians on their brilliant performances recently, achieving their highest ever world ranking, and wish the team the very best in the Rugby World Cup that begins tomorrow,” said Kumar.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
