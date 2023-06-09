More composure needed, says Swamy

Nadi Football guru Kamal Swamy says more composure is needed from his men after a dismal 1-1 draw with Tailevu Naitasiri in their group opener at the Digicel Fiji FACT today.

Swamy said while the result was disappointing, it was a learning process for a revamped Nadi outfit.

“We did well, we just needed more composure, it is all about how we manage the ball when we have it, and just keep control,” Swamy said in the post-match interview.

“We have a very young side and are developing these players to better things.”

“Any team would want to win their opening game going forward, still I think it will be a good pool game altogether.”

Nadi takes on Labasa in their second group match tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium at 5pm.