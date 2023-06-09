Friday, June 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

More composure needed, says Swamy

Nadi Football guru Kamal Swamy says more composure is needed from his men after a dismal 1-1 draw with Tailevu Naitasiri in their group opener at the Digicel Fiji FACT today.

Swamy said while the result was disappointing, it was a learning process for a revamped Nadi outfit.

“We did well, we just needed more composure, it is all about how we manage the ball when we have it, and just keep control,” Swamy said in the post-match interview.

“We have a very young side and are developing these players to better things.”

“Any team would want to win their opening game going forward, still I think it will be a good pool game altogether.”

Nadi takes on Labasa in their second group match tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium at 5pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Ba opened its campaign in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT with a 2-1 win...
Fiji FACT 2023

Vonolagi commends team for fightbac...

Tailevu Naitasiri Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi has commended his player...
News

FijiFirst allowed to participate in...

The FijiFirst Party will return to Parliament following the uplifti...
News

Parliament sitting deferred for Bud...

Next week's Parliament sitting has been deferred until further noti...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

Vonolagi commends team for fight...

Fiji FACT 2023
Tailevu Na...

FijiFirst allowed to participate...

News
The FijiFi...

Parliament sitting deferred for ...

News
Next week'...

FijiFirst Party’s suspensi...

News
The Fijian...

Valevou saves T/Naitasiri in FAC...

Football
Hardworkin...

Popular News

Kaltak’s Central Coast Mariners ...

Football
Former Lau...

Tourism, remittances to grow eco...

Business
Acting Pri...

Spirit of fired up players scare...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Boy’s involvement in sex c...

News
Outgoing P...

16-year-olds to debut in Fiji FA...

Football
Three 16-y...

Rabo determined to win for mum

Fiji FACT 2023
Asivorosi ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ba makes winning start in FACT