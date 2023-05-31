Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Motor spirit, premix prices to increase

Fuel Price

Price of motor spirit and premix will increase from tomorrow 1 June 2023, while the price of kerosene, diesel and liquefied petroleum products will decrease.

Motor spirit price will increase by six cents per litre and will retail at $2.80 while the price of premix will increase by four cents and will retail at $2.62 per litre.

Price of kerosene drops by one cent and the new retail price is $1.91 while the price of diesel falls by five cents and will retail at at $2.36 per litre.

The price of a 4.5kg cylinder gas will decrease by eight cents to $14.39, while a 12kg cylinder will retail at $38.37 after a decrease of twenty-two cents.

Price of bulk gas falls by two cents and a kg will now cost while autogas will decrease by one cent to retail at $1.97 per litre.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
