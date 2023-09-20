Municipal elections scheduled for next year

Public consultations for municipal elections will start next week with polls expected to start in the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Local Government.

Minister responsible, Maciu Nalumisa says Government is looking to amend the Local Government Act to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18 years, and that the sitting term to be four years instead of three and changing the electoral system.

He said as part of the review will also include allowing a sitting MP to contest local government elections.

“This is an opportune time for young voters as they are trying to align the voter age to the national general elections.”

“Pursuant to Cabinet Approval, the Ministry has established a dedicated working group which is chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and has Permanent Secretary for Finance, Solicitor General, Acting Supervisor of Elections and 13 municipal council CEOs.”

However, the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the Local Government Bill will be tabled next month and once it is passed into law, the Fijian Elections Office will begin the registration process and training election officials.

Mataiciwa said the requirements for voting in municipal elections will include being registered in the National Register of Voters, be 18 years of age and being a resident of a ward for at least 3 months.

She said if you are not on the National Register of Voters, FEO officials will also be registering you as well.

Meanwhile, Consultations are expected to begin from next Monday.