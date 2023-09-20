Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Municipal elections scheduled for next year

Public consultations for municipal  elections will start next week with polls expected to start in the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Local Government.

Minister responsible, Maciu Nalumisa says Government is looking to amend the Local Government Act to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18 years, and that the sitting term to be four years instead of three and changing the electoral system.

He said as part of the review will also include allowing a sitting MP to contest local government elections.

“This is an opportune time for young voters as they are trying to align the voter age to the national general elections.”

“Pursuant to Cabinet Approval, the Ministry has established a dedicated working group which is chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and has Permanent Secretary for Finance, Solicitor General, Acting Supervisor of Elections and 13 municipal council CEOs.”

However, the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the Local Government Bill will be tabled next month and once it is passed into law, the Fijian Elections Office will begin the registration process and training election officials.

Mataiciwa said the requirements for voting in municipal elections will include being registered in the National Register of Voters, be 18 years of age and being a resident of a ward for at least 3 months.

She said if you are not on the National Register of Voters, FEO officials will also be registering you as well.

Meanwhile, Consultations are expected to begin from next Monday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Tarakinikini delivers draft resolut...

The Pacific Islands Forum leaders has  called on the UN Security Co...
Rugby

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after a y...

Cory Sweeney’s New Zealand women's 7s team will make a comeback to ...
Football

Khan steps down as Suva coach

Babs Khan is no longer the coach of the Suva Football side effectiv...
Football

Pacific Cup for November

New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) has confirmed the 10...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tarakinikini delivers draft reso...

News
The Pacifi...

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after ...

Rugby
Cory Sween...

Khan steps down as Suva coach

Football
Babs Khan ...

Pacific Cup for November

Football
New Zealan...

Fuli to test players at Mini 7s ...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Schools visit Telemetry Tracking...

News
Students f...

Popular News

We deserve this win, says Lockin...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba women’s...

Taskforce to tackle fraudulent d...

News
To safegua...

Fiji, Cooks to sign DCA during P...

News
Fiji and t...

Tupou under injury cloud ahead o...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Fatigue failed to deter our focu...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa goa...

Change in formation helped us wi...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa coa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tarakinikini delivers draft resolution on behalf of PIFs