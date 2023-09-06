Wednesday, September 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Muntz reportedly ruled out of World Cup

Unsettling news coming out of the Flying Fijians camp in France may throw Fiji’s Rugby World Cup campaign in jeopardy with kick off merely days away.

Unconfirmed reports state that star pivot Caleb Muntz picked up a serious knee injury during training.

Further reports indicate Muntz was injured during a contact session.

As it stands reserve fly-half Teti Tela looks likely to be thrown into the fire for the upcoming opening game against Wales.

Meanwhile, Ben Volavola and Vilimoni Botitu are on standby to replace Muntz if needed and most likely.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

$325k payment is unlawful, claims C...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudh...
Football

Rewa youngster inspired by Krishna

19-year-old Aporosa Talatala Boseiwaqa Kuruyabaki, who made his deb...
News

Fiji, Australia review Vuvale Partn...

Fiji and Australia cooperation and friendship will be elevated to n...
News

Lodge reports immediately, ACP Driu...

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP) Livai Driu is als...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$325k payment is unlawful, claim...

News
Former Pri...

Rewa youngster inspired by Krish...

Football
19-year-ol...

Fiji, Australia review Vuvale Pa...

News
Fiji and A...

Lodge reports immediately, ACP D...

News
Assistant ...

England win was special for our ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Youths arrested over Vatuwaqa ro...

News
Two youths...

Popular News

Dr Tuvuki triumphs with PhD

News
In a heart...

Mocenacagi scores the try of his...

Rugby
Veteran fo...

Pacific Elders’ Voice gath...

News
The Pacifi...

Bower to stay with Crusaders til...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Small town dreamer turns climate...

News
From the h...

National Art Gallery to open in ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Magistrates Court Tevita Mate