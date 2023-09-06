Muntz reportedly ruled out of World Cup

Unsettling news coming out of the Flying Fijians camp in France may throw Fiji’s Rugby World Cup campaign in jeopardy with kick off merely days away.

Unconfirmed reports state that star pivot Caleb Muntz picked up a serious knee injury during training.

Further reports indicate Muntz was injured during a contact session.

As it stands reserve fly-half Teti Tela looks likely to be thrown into the fire for the upcoming opening game against Wales.

Meanwhile, Ben Volavola and Vilimoni Botitu are on standby to replace Muntz if needed and most likely.