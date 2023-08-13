Nadi’s opening loss frustrates Swamy

No-nonsense Nadi coach Kamal Swamy has expressed his frustration over the side’s 3-1 loss to Lautoka on Day 2 of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Swamy said the jetsetters not only failed to execute the game plan but the players didn’t follow the instructions well.

“We did not play according to the game plan. We gave away a lot of possession to Lautoka so hard to Nadi and Lautoka was a better side.”

“We need to win the next game because players did not keep possession. Whatever instruction we give and if they are not following then we cannot win the games.”

Swamy said the team will regroup in the camp and map out a strong game plan with the aim to overcome Navua to better their semifinal chances.

“Possession plays a key role and that’s something important for us or else we’ll be out of the tournament.”

“The players will reunite and think about what they want to do whether they want to qualify or not and if they want to qualify then we’ll need to win both games.”

He also urged the fans to keep showing their support towards Nadi rather than criticising the players.

“People don’t realise there are so many young boys.”

“Some of them should have patience and don’t show support in cash or kind but they want to give negative comments about the players which is very wrong but I think they should support the team.”

Easy Kool/Ranvis Fruit and Vegetables Nadi will meet Navua at 2pm on Sunday.