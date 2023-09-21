Thursday, September 21, 2023
Nadroga aims to retain Farebrother trophy

Current holders Nadroga aim to retain the Inkk Farebrother trophy against an experienced Suva in the third challenge at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday.

Nadroga went down to Suva 31-17 in Round 1 of the Skipper Cup competition at Bidesi Park but the Stallions are beaming with confidence after recently defeating Namosi and Naitasiri in rugby town.

Nadroga skipper Manueli Ratuniyarawa said they are fine-tuning a few areas in their game ahead of the challenge against a gutsy Suva.

“The boys stuck together including the substitutes that brought on the fire to win the game against Naitasiri but we’ve got a few areas that we need to polish before playing against Suva,” said Ratuniyarawa.

“We will polish our set piece moves, maintain possession, avoid knock-ons and maintain pressure on the opposition.”

Meanwhile, the Vanua Cup Challenge between Lautoka and Rewa will kick off at 1pm before Cambridge Farms Nadroga hosts FMF Suva at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
