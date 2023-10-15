Nadroga claims Premier Division title

Nadroga walked away victors in the Premier Division of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva today after beating Tavua 4-1 in the final.

The Stallions were dominant in all aspects of the game and led 2-0 at halfime with Captain Semesa Sacere getting both the goals.

Striker Taniela Raubula got their third goal early in the second half and replacement Leisari Qalica sealed the deal with the fourth goal before Tavua hit back and pulled one back from the penalty spot through Manasa Nawakula after Sikeli Sigatoro was fouled inside the box.

Nadroga returns home $6000 richer while Tavua will receive $2000 for reaching the final.

Starting teams:

Nadroga– Sakeo Taganeca, Abhishek Ram, Waisea Tale, Semesa Sacere (C), Joel Chand, Taniela Raubula, Tomasi Tuicakau, Junior Andrew Khan, Romit Narayan, Ravinesh Reddy, Kalaveti Sivoi.

Tavua– Sitiveni Matalaba, Manasa Nawakula, Sakiusa Saqiri, Ratu Kaliova Dau, Emitai Naio, Amena Bolaitamana, John Ali, Malakai Tiwa, Joeli Navalawa, Sailasa Naicegu, Tomasi Biautubu.