Saturday, September 23, 2023
Nadroga holds Suva, retains Farebrother trophy

Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota scored a try and set up another as Nadroga came from behind to hold challengers Suva 15-15 and retain the Inkk Farebrother Trophy at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

FMF Suva started the match well and shot off to a 15-3 lead via Epeli Misiamete, Vilikesa Nairau and Isoa Tuwai tries.

Vota led Nadroga’s comeback by first powering through the defence to touch down and then provided a cut-out-pass to substitute Sakiusa Vosayaco to tie up the scores.

The Stallions will host Nadi in the next challenge.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
