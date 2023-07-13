Naduva stars for New York Loyals

Former Fiji 7s speedster Alasio Naduva helped New York Loyals move one step closer to a Premier Sevens Rugby Championship spot heading into next week’s Eastern Conference Finals.

After the kick-off rounds, Naduva tops the standings with seven carries and two tries and his speed and skills were simply unmatched.

The Locals sit second in the standings with six points and another push in Pittsburg next week will see their seat secured.

Meanwhile all is not so good for Waisale Serevi’s Rhino 7s team as they need a big win this week in the Western Conference Finals to keep their hopes alive.

Further adding to their woes is the injury to Waisea Nacuqu who will be replaced by Blitzbokke shot caller Franco Du Preez.

The Western Conference kicks off on Saturday in San Jose, California.