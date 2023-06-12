Naiqama concerned with team’s inconsistency

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama has expressed his concern with the level of inconsistency in the team ahead of their game against the Glebe Dirty Reds RMC on Saturday.

Naiqama revealed the major reason for their inconsistency is the recent injuries and suspension of key players.

“It would be nice to have the same team and consistently build on that weekly but due to the nature of the game, injuries and suspension disallow us to stick to our consistent form.”

“We are trying hard to avoid injuries because sometimes it takes certain players weeks to recover before they return to the line-up.”

“It’s footy and at times things don’t go our way during tackles and also when trying to reach out to the try line we are brought down so for that reason we have to keep going back and build a strong team weekly to feature against our strong opposites.”

Naiqama added with the return of its key players from NRL development teams, the competition within the Fijian side has increased.

“What we have seen is that players are going out of their way in the training and doing some additional work to get a spot in the team at the end of the week.”

“Some of the young players really stepped up in place of the suspended and injured players to add great value to the team in our recent matches.”

“We have our weekly training and have seen a sort of difference in how players approach certain tack-ticks and technical areas that we try to utilise in our games and the young ones really understand that easily and display it in the game.”

After 10 matches, the Silktails are sixth with 10 points in the Ron Massey Competition and will host the Glebe Dirty Reds RMC at 2 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.