Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Nakarawa handed contract extension

Veteran Fijian lock Leone Nakarawa has signed a one-year contract extension with Top 14 outfit Castres.

The deal could bring an end to his international playing career.

Nakarawa joined Castres in 2022 from Toulon.

The five-time French champions announced the deal on Thursday, with President Pierre-Yves Revol making a strange confession.

Revol said that it was not the club’s plan to grant the 2018 European player of the year a new deal but Nakarawa’s performances and attitude meant they could not turn down another year.

“It was not possible, despite his age, not to benefit a little longer from the talents of this unique player through his ability to bring the ball to life and ensure the continuity of the game. The club is very happy to have been able to re-launch the career of this extraordinary player.”

In his pomp, Nakarawa was one of the very best players in the world at the end of his career, but at the age of 35 now, he added that next season may be the final year of his career.

He said that he is “very satisfied to be able to end my career in a family club with a collective spirit that I have rarely experienced and where I found a lot of pleasure in playing rugby.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Football

Begg heads to Auckland for trials

Bula Boys attacker Nabil Begg flew out of the country last night to...
Rugby

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver 7s...

Fijiana suffered a 21-17 loss to the USA in its opening match of th...
Rugby

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby Pac...

Replacement fly-half Josh Ioane kicked two late penalties as the Ch...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby ...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Asofa-Solomona humbled after vil...

Rugby
Damaging M...

Rt Cakobau Park matches postpone...

Rugby
The openin...

Popular News

NRL Trophy on display at Nadi Ai...

Rugby
In a histo...

Businessman sentenced to 7 years...

News
A business...

No decision yet for suspended tr...

Football
Three play...

Rokolisoa retains spot in All Bl...

Rugby
Tavua-born...

We have a more matured squad: By...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Board of Visitors Policy for Age...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

49 complaints against driving schools