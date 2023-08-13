Sunday, August 13, 2023
Nalaubu stars as Blues march into semis

National striker Sairusi Nalaubu netted a hat-trick as Lautoka thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 5-1 to book its place in the semifinals of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The Bargain Box sponsored Blues top Group A with seven points.

Nalaubu opened the scoring in the 6th minute before defender Poasa Bainivalu headed in the second goal midway in the first half.

Lautoka led 2-0 at the break and Nalaubu got the third goal just as the second half commenced.

The Ronil Kumar coached side remained dominant throughout the half and found two more goals through youngster Aporosa Yada and Nalaubu.

Replacement striker France Catarogo got a consolation goal for Security Systems Management Inc/ Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri.

Tailevu Naitasiri still has a game to play against Nadi which will be played on 15 September.

Starting teams:

Lautoka–  Senirusi Bokini, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib, Afraz Ali, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Ilimotama Jese, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Sterling Vasconcellos, Poasa Bainivalu.

Tailevu Naitasiri– Jason Rokovucake, Ravikash Krishna, Prashant Chand, Sikeli Tuiloma, Abhishek Deo, Mosese Nabose, Rusiate Qio, Carlos Liomasia, Geary Kubu, Asaeli Tunidau, Martin Nasova.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
