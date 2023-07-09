Sunday, July 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nalaubu’s strike pushes Lautoka on top

A late winner by top marksman Sairusi Nalaubu saw Lautoka beat Labasa 1-0 in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The win also pushes the Blues to the top of the standings with 25 points.

Labasa after beating champions Rewa 1-0 last weekend was looking for another win while Lautoka with a 8-0 win over Nadroga, took the field with the motive of maintaining its consistency after the Fiji FACT and grabbing the lead on the table.

Meanwhile veteran goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau was seriously injured after colliding with the goal-post.

The teams:

Lautoka–  Senirusi Bokini , Epeli Leiroti, Sitiveni Cavuilagi,  Afraz Ali,  Aporosa Yada,  Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese, Sairusi Nalaubu, Junior Dekedeke, Sterling Vasconcelous, Zibraaz Sahib (C).

Substitutions: Joela Biuvannua, Sekove Luma, Isikeli Ratucava, Ratu Rusiate Votuwaqewaqe, Atonio Tuivuna, Usman Omede, Poasa Bainivalu, Maciu Tuinuku, Prashant Kumar.

Labasa–  Simione Tamanisau, Sitiveni Rakai, Edwin Sahayam, Ilaisa Nayasi, Christopher Wasasala, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Ashnil Raju, Akeimi Ralulu, Taniela Waqa, Sekove Naivakananumi (C).

 Substitutions: Joji Vuakaca, Lino Iliesa, Simione Ragoneturaga, Sailosi Tawake, Rusiate Doidoi, Luke Savu,  Josua Raqamu, Netani Suluka.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

We badly lacked concentration: Lal

Bottom-paced Tavua coach Shalen Lal says lack of concentration in t...
Football

Rawaqa goal sinks Rewa at home

Defending champions Rewa suffered their second straight defeat in t...
Football

Frustrating Tavua’s defence was key...

Stand-in Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu says frustrating Tav...
Football

Lal nets late winner for Tailevu Na...

Replacement midfielder Nischal Lal netted an injury time winner as ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We badly lacked concentration: L...

Football
Bottom-pac...

Rawaqa goal sinks Rewa at home

Football
Defending ...

Frustrating Tavua’s defence was ...

Football
Stand-in T...

Lal nets late winner for Tailevu...

Football
Replacemen...

Narawa scores on debut for All B...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Koroibete dots in Wallabies̵...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Flying Fijians visit thrills Nuk...

Sports
Aqela Nuku...

Competition will strengthen back...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

Budget for hard courts and track...

Sports
Minister f...

We badly lacked concentration: L...

Football
Bottom-pac...

The wealthy will continue to ben...

News
High incom...

Two arrested over Forest Park ro...

News
Two men ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

We badly lacked concentration: Lal