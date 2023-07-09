Nalaubu’s strike pushes Lautoka on top

A late winner by top marksman Sairusi Nalaubu saw Lautoka beat Labasa 1-0 in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The win also pushes the Blues to the top of the standings with 25 points.

Labasa after beating champions Rewa 1-0 last weekend was looking for another win while Lautoka with a 8-0 win over Nadroga, took the field with the motive of maintaining its consistency after the Fiji FACT and grabbing the lead on the table.

Meanwhile veteran goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau was seriously injured after colliding with the goal-post.

The teams:

Lautoka– Senirusi Bokini , Epeli Leiroti, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Afraz Ali, Aporosa Yada, Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese, Sairusi Nalaubu, Junior Dekedeke, Sterling Vasconcelous, Zibraaz Sahib (C).

Substitutions: Joela Biuvannua, Sekove Luma, Isikeli Ratucava, Ratu Rusiate Votuwaqewaqe, Atonio Tuivuna, Usman Omede, Poasa Bainivalu, Maciu Tuinuku, Prashant Kumar.

Labasa– Simione Tamanisau, Sitiveni Rakai, Edwin Sahayam, Ilaisa Nayasi, Christopher Wasasala, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Ashnil Raju, Akeimi Ralulu, Taniela Waqa, Sekove Naivakananumi (C).

Substitutions: Joji Vuakaca, Lino Iliesa, Simione Ragoneturaga, Sailosi Tawake, Rusiate Doidoi, Luke Savu, Josua Raqamu, Netani Suluka.