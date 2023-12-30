Nand likely to reunite with Blues in new season

Bula Boys attacker, Merrill Nand who is in his third season with Suva is contemplating whether to stay with Whites or reunite with his boyhood district Lautoka in the new season.

As the transfer window opens next month, the stylish finisher remains undecided about the best course of action for his career.

“I’m seeing what’s best for myself, considering both my soccer and school commitments. Nothing is decided yet, but I’m just waiting for the right time.”

Nand’s 2023 was marked by a busy calendar, participating in national beach soccer, leagues, Futsal, and the Pacific Games.

Balancing university studies with football training, he emphasized the importance of time management. “It’s been stressful, but with the right mindset, anything is possible,” he shared.

His debut in the Pacific Games, where he was part of the Fiji national team for the first time, offered him invaluable experience.

“Preparation wise, we were in camp for a few weeks with plenty of experienced players. It was good learning from players like Krishna, Dave, and Seta.”

As Nand evaluates his options between staying with Suva or joining Lautoka, his decision will be influenced by his academic commitments and the potential for his continued development in football.