Narawa’s slip disc recovery on track 

Fiji-born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa’s slip disc recovery is on track as he aims to bounce back on the field in the opening Round of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season in February.

Narawa had his All Blacks Rugby World Cup debut cut short in September with a back injury (slipped disc ) forcing the 24-year-old to miss the tournament.

“I’m back in Hamilton three days a week now, doing rehab. But I can’t run at the moment, just on the treadmill,” Narawa told The New Zealand Herald.

“At the moment my focus is just getting my back right, [I’m just] taking it week by week.”

Narawa credited his family who were by his side in France, helping him deal with the initial disappointment of missing the World Cup.

“My disc slipped down and is hitting a nerve. I couldn’t feel my left leg, it was numb. At the moment it’s up to my toes. Hopefully, it all goes away sometime soon.”

“When it happened at training [in Lyon], I tried to stay positive the whole time but deep down I sort of saw it coming. I went in for a scan and it turned out it was pretty bad. Not the best timing for it. [I was] gutted, but it is what it is.”

“The family actually came over to France and we were able to do a bit of travelling over in Europe. It was good to be able to have them there, it was sort of bittersweet. It was really nice to have my two girls over there.”

“As much as you think you’re all good with accepting that you’re out of the World Cup, it plays in your head a lot, but it was good to have a bit of time off and spend time with family.”

The Chiefs will meet defending champions the Crusaders in their opening match and Narawa is hopeful to make a full recovery in time to suit up for the clash in Hamilton.

“It’s always a privilege putting on that jersey and running out at FMG. You just can’t beat that feeling.”