Nation will come to a stand-still: Doge

Experienced Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge says the nation will come to stand-still when the team takes the field against Wales in Bordeaux, France on Monday morning.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Doge said the rugby mad nation will see people from all walks of life come together in a carnival atmosphere and cheer the team on.

“It is a nation that will stand still, especially when it’s a Rugby World Cup,” he said.

“I would imagine in the villages they will be taking their television sets up onto the hills to get reception to watch the game.”

He said the nation’s productivity might be down even though employers are trying to persuade workers to attend their jobs with the lure of breakfast.

“Pretty much some people won’t go to work and will just be watching the boys perform.”

“For us as Fijians, rugby is such a big occasion. They say rugby can make the nation stand still, so people are looking forward to it.”

The Fijian public will not want to miss this tournament, as the South Sea Islanders aim to at least match their exploits in 1987 and 2007, when they reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

And it all starts with Wales at 7am local time.