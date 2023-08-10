Thursday, August 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Navua’s Mani ruled out of BOG

Crafty Navua midfielder Melvin Mani will not feature in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament which gets underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow.

Coach Saiyad Ali confirmed to FijiLive that Mani returned to Labasa due to a family commitment after the completion of the Fiji FACT in early June.

The 20-year-old has since then not featured for the southerners upon the resumption of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

“He’s still under a contract with Navua FA.”

“He lost his dad last year and he did tell us that he has gone to help his mother and siblings build their house in Labasa.”

“We have been in contact with him and we also understand his situation.”

Drawn in a tough Group A with Fiji FACT champs Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri and host team Nadi, Southern Forest Navua will open its campaign against the Blues at 3.30pm.

Navua squad: Jerry Kaitani (GK), Rinish (GK), Viliame Rakuro (GK), Simione Damuni, Jarred Rongosulia, Ajesh Chand, Alfred Ali, Thomas Dunn, Joseph Elder, Arami Manumanubhai, Brian Charitar, Jackson Wale, Vineet Chand, Isake Naduvu, Elvin Chand, Sunny Deol, Vinal Prasad, Jone Narab, Kolinio Sivoki, Matthew Charitar, Suliano Doli, Zainal Ali.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

HIV infections up by almost 100pc

Fiji recorded 245 new cases of HIV infections in 2022 compared to 1...
2023 Battle of Giants

Top marksman Zahid jets in for BOG

Seasoned campaigner Abbu Zahid has flown in from New Zealand to boo...
Sports

League WCup moved to Southern Hemis...

The Rugby League World Cup which was scheduled to be played in 2025...
News

Pacific leaders present climate fin...

Pacific activists and civil society presented a historic new climat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

HIV infections up by almost 100p...

News
Fiji recor...

Top marksman Zahid jets in for B...

2023 Battle of Giants
Seasoned c...

League WCup moved to Southern He...

Sports
The Rugby ...

Pacific leaders present climate ...

News
Pacific ac...

PM invited to ESCAP meeting

News
The Under-...

10 foreigners registered for BOG...

Football
A total of...

Popular News

FRCS surpasses target by $33.3m

News
The Fiji R...

Rewa secures sponsor for BOG

Football
Rewa Footb...

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni ...

News
Twenty-fou...

Kulas pair trials with Orlando P...

Football
Digicel Ku...

Kerevi confident Wallabies fortu...

Rugby
Blockbusti...

Suva overcomes Tailevu, remains ...

Rugby
Suva fough...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

HIV infections up by almost 100pc