Nawaqanitase NRL bound

Wallabies’ winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is set to leave rugby union to cross over to the thirteen-man code.

The 23-year-old Fijian flyer has confirmed with Rugby Australia that he will be leaving the New South Wales Waratahs for a two-year deal with National Rugby League franchise the Sydney Roosters.

The Nadroga-Navosa native has become a strong member of the Wallabies and performed outstandingly for the side at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

“We are disappointed – Mark has been a strong player over the last 12 months,” said RA Chief Executive Phil Waugh.

“However, the outside backs are a position of strength for us, with great depth coming through,”

“We are confident we are well-stocked with talented wingers for the future.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
