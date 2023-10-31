Nayacalevu in Team of the Tournament

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Team of the Tournament by Planet Rugby.

Although no Fijians were selected World Rugby’s Dream Team yesterday, Planet Rugby recognised the contribution made by Nayacalevu at the tournament with his impressive performance leading the Pacific Islanders in what was said as the historic one for Fiji reaching the quarterfinals this year.

Nayacalevu was an absolute giant as both a leader and outside centre on the field.

The Toulon star from the French Top 14 competition showed the world what the Flying Fijians were all about and delivered some absolutely epic performances.

None better than 33-year-old towering display in their historic 22-15 win against a much more experienced Australia in their second pool match at the tournament.

Rugby World Cup Team of the Tournament (15-1): Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), Will Jordan (New Zealand), Waisea Nayacalevu (Fiji), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand), Aaron Smith (New Zealand), Ardie Savea (New Zealand), Marcos Kremer (Argentina), Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa), Franco Mostert (South Africa), Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Peato Mauvaka (France), Ox Nche (South Africa).

Meanwhile, South Africa’s World Cup winning flanker Kwagga Smith has been named as the Impact Player of Tournament.