Tuesday, October 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nayacalevu in Team of the Tournament

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Team of the Tournament by Planet Rugby.

Although no Fijians were selected World Rugby’s Dream Team yesterday, Planet Rugby recognised the contribution made by Nayacalevu at the tournament with his impressive performance leading the Pacific Islanders in what was said as the historic one for Fiji reaching the quarterfinals this year.

Nayacalevu was an absolute giant as both a leader and outside centre on the field.

The Toulon star from the French Top 14 competition showed the world what the Flying Fijians were all about and delivered some absolutely epic performances.

None better than 33-year-old towering display in their historic 22-15 win against a much more experienced Australia in their second pool match at the tournament.

Rugby World Cup Team of the Tournament (15-1): Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), Will Jordan (New Zealand), Waisea Nayacalevu (Fiji), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand), Aaron Smith (New Zealand), Ardie Savea (New Zealand), Marcos Kremer (Argentina), Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa), Franco Mostert (South Africa), Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Peato Mauvaka (France), Ox Nche (South Africa).

Meanwhile, South Africa’s World Cup winning flanker Kwagga Smith has been named as the Impact Player of Tournament.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school gir...

Jason Momoa traveled to Iowa recently and got a blast from the past...
Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify...

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify. The stream...
Football

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys camp...

Odisha FC based Fijian striker Roy Krishna and versatile Wellington...
Rugby

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in RW...

The 2023 Rugby World Cup ended in a spectacular fashion in France o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Momoa reunites with high school ...

Entertainment
Jason Momo...

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spot...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys c...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in...

Rugby
The 2023 R...

Futsal teams to feature without ...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Application to march denied by P...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Raiwalui nominated for top award...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Work in the best interest of you...

News
Assistant ...

Woman dies after bus hit in Suva...

News
A 23-year-...

Futsal teams to feature without ...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fiji remains 10th, ABs drop in W...

Rugby
The Simon ...

Uluinasau misses out on top hono...

Rugby
Fijiana st...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school girlfriend