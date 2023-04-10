Monday, April 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

New champion to be crowned in Sanatan IDC

A new champion will be crowned in the 2023 Sanatan Inter District Championship (IDC) in Ba today after Labasa was beaten in the quarterfinals by Navua.

The Babasiga Lions were beaten 2-0 by the Southerners in the first quarterfinal yesterday at the AD Patel College grounds.

Rewa beat Varoka 1-0 in the second quarterfinal while Nadroga edged Korovuto 2-1 and Tuva defeated Wairebetia 1-0 in the other quarterfinals.

Navua will meet Rewa in the first semifinal while Nadroga and Tuva will clash in the second semifinal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Tavua accident lands woman in hospi...

A 28-year-old woman is admitted at the Tavua Hospital after the veh...
Sports

No overseas teams in Sangam semis

No overseas based teams have reached the semifinals of the TISI San...
Rugby

Talacolo wins Impact Player award

Fiji 7s vice-captain Joseva Talacolo topped the statistics in Singa...
Sports

Fiji remains third in Series standi...

The Fiji 7s team remains in third spot after a bronze medal finish ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tavua accident lands woman in ho...

News
A 28-year-...

No overseas teams in Sangam semi...

Sports
No oversea...

Talacolo wins Impact Player awar...

Rugby
Fiji 7s vi...

Fiji remains third in Series sta...

Sports
The Fiji 7...

Resurgence in influenza-like ill...

News
There is a...

Fiji ends Singapore campaign wit...

Rugby
Fiji ended...

Popular News

Goalie Sevanaia to miss Under 20...

Football
Nadroga go...

Fiji makes shaky start in Singap...

Rugby
Fiji kicke...

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

Sacrifice for the good of humani...

News
National F...

$500K approved for Girmit Day ce...

Fiji Parliament
The Govern...

Actress Basu and husband reveal ...

Entertainment
Actor coup...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tavua accident lands woman in hospital