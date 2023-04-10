New champion to be crowned in Sanatan IDC

A new champion will be crowned in the 2023 Sanatan Inter District Championship (IDC) in Ba today after Labasa was beaten in the quarterfinals by Navua.

The Babasiga Lions were beaten 2-0 by the Southerners in the first quarterfinal yesterday at the AD Patel College grounds.

Rewa beat Varoka 1-0 in the second quarterfinal while Nadroga edged Korovuto 2-1 and Tuva defeated Wairebetia 1-0 in the other quarterfinals.

Navua will meet Rewa in the first semifinal while Nadroga and Tuva will clash in the second semifinal.