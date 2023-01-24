Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Transport assistance application closes today

Application for transport assistance for students closes today.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said assistance for students remains intact and will be subject to the same eligibility criteria as last year.

He said the programme still provides assistance within the first three stages of bus routes from the schools.

Radrodro said that like last year, parents and guardians are responsible to cater for the balance of fares for children traveling beyond the first three stages.

He is encouraging parents and guardians to take advantage of this initiative if they qualify for it and if needed, they can seek audience with Heads of Schools or Education Officers at Divisional and District Offices for further advice and assistance regarding the scheme.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
