Saneem investigation scope is narrow: AG

The Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the terms of reference for the Tribunal being set up to investigate the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, is very narrow.

Saneem is currently suspended as the Supervisor of Elections.

Turaga said the Tribunal will have to find if there is evidence against the Supervisor of Elections of misconduct or misbehaviour.

Turaga said if there is evidence, the Tribunal will formally make recommendations to the Constitutional Offices Commission(COC) and then COC will make further recommendations to His Excellency, the President.

“In a situation, where there is no evidence of misconduct or misbehaviour found against the Supervisor of Elections, he will be reinstated. However, if there is evidence of misconduct and misbehaviour on his part, the Constitutional Offices Commission will deliberate and make further recommendations to the President to see if the Supervisor should continue in his tenure or not,”

The Attorney-General said that Saneem will be paid fully, until the Tribunal makes a decision.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
