All five men alleged to have been involved in an aggravated robbery case in Delailabasa on Tuesday night have been arrested and are being questioned.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu said the arrests were made possible through the quick sharing of information from members of the public who called in with information regarding their whereabouts.

A/ACP Driu said recoveries were also made as investigations continue.