Nothing has changed in policing: Chew

The new Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, is assuring Fijians that nothing has changed, and the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of all Fijians, including visitors to Fiji.

Chew made this comment, after meeting the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua and said police officers around the country continue with their work in various capacities in both the investigative and operational arms of policing.

Chew said they will continue to engage and work on strengthening community policing approaches under the Duavata Community Policing, as we recognize that the most effective way of tackling crime herein lies with our fellow Fijians, law enforcement partners and civil society.

The Acting Commissioner said he was honoured and thankful for the appointment and has assured the business community their unwavering commitment towards protecting property and life and at the same time maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Internal Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, met with the new Acting Police Commissioner and has wished him well on the appointment.