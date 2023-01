Opposition Member of Parliament and former Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Waterways, Dr Mahendra Reddy has resigned from Parliament.

His seat is now vacant pursuant to Section 63(1) (a) of the Constitution.

Dr Reddy’s resignation was effected yesterday.

He served in different ministerial portfolios in the Bainimarama Government from 2014 to 2022.

Penioni Ravunawa is next in line to replace Dr Reddy in Parliament.