A 46-year-old woman who was being transported to Lautoka Hospital died after the ambulance she was in got involved in an accident in Nailaga, Ba yesterday.

According to Police, the 40-year-old driver overtook two vehicles and bumped a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man causing their vehicles to veer off the road.

The victim was rushed to the Ba Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The road death toll stands at 3 compared to 0 for the same period last year.