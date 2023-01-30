Monday, January 30, 2023
Sami’s contract ceased, Nair on leave

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surend Sami, who was under contract, is no longer holding the post of Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions as his contract has ceased.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew while confirming this said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sakeo Raikaci has been appointed as Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police and now takes over from the outgoing ACP Surend Sami.

He also confirmed that Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair has proceeded to take leave owed as he nears the end of his contract and his replacement will be announced in due course.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
