Empowered women break poverty cycle: Tabuya

The government recognizes that empowering women to be entrepreneurs can break the cycle of poverty and create an enabling environment for inclusive economic growth.

These were the comments from the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, after officiating at the graduation ceremony of the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Center.

“Government will continue to work towards implementing inclusive and innovative policies and programs for the development of women entrepreneurship in Fiji”.

The Minister challenged and encouraged more Fijian women to take such opportunities to attend training like those offered by the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training =

The Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Center graduated a total of 53 participants in Fashion and Design (15 graduates), Culinary Course (17 graduates) and Caregiving (21 graduates).