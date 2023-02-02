Katonivere receives new Chinese Ambassador

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere received the credentials of the new resident Ambassador of China to Fiji, Zhou Jian at the State House this morning.

Ambassador Zhou presented his credentials after inspecting a 20-member guard of honour by the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF).

Prior to Ambassador Zhou’s appointment to Fiji, he served as the Counselor, Deputy Director-General Department of Policy Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Qatar.