Thursday, February 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Katonivere receives new Chinese Ambassador

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere received the credentials of the new resident Ambassador of China to Fiji, Zhou Jian at the State House this morning.

Ambassador Zhou presented his credentials after inspecting a 20-member guard of honour by the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF).

Prior to Ambassador Zhou’s appointment to Fiji, he served as the Counselor, Deputy Director-General Department of Policy Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Qatar.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man charged for alleged murder at s...

The man alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old farmer during an arg...
Rugby

Seruvakula tipped for top job

Former Fijiana Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula has been tipped to ta...
News

Justice Temo sworn in as new Chief ...

Justice Salesi Temo has been sworn in as Chief Justice at the State...
News

President to open parliament tomorr...

Parliament will be officially opened by His Excellency, President R...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man charged for alleged murder a...

News
The man al...

Seruvakula tipped for top job

Rugby
Former Fij...

Justice Temo sworn in as new Chi...

News
Justice Sa...

President to open parliament tom...

News
Parliament...

Rewa off to rocketing Futsal IDC...

2022 Futsal IDC
Rewa made ...

Bainimarama lied to Parliament: ...

News
The Nation...

Popular News

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissanc...

Entertainment
American s...

Fiji drawn with Aust for LA 7s

Sports
Fiji has b...

Byrne happy with Drua’s im...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Siddiqui to make Telugu debut wi...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Jonas couple reveal daughter Mal...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Fiji 7s beats France, tops Pool ...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man charged for alleged murder at sea