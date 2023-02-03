Friday, February 3, 2023
Labasa Town, nearby areas flooded

Labasa Town and nearby areas are currently experiencing flash flooding.

This is due to heavy rain experienced overnight in the Northern Division.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti group, nearby smaller islands and the Yasawa and Mamanuca group.

A heavy rain alert is also in force for the Northern half of Viti Levu (greater Nadi-Lautoka-Ba area, interior Ba, Ra and Naitasiri provinces.

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the northern and eastern parts of Fiji.

Meanwhile, an active trough of low is expected to approach the group from the east.

Associated cloud, rain and showers are expected to affect the country for the next few days.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group: For the land areas of Macuata, northern Bua, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups: Moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Strong northerly winds with wind speeds up to 45 km/hr developing from later today.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists not to attempt to drive through a flooded road and to call their toll free number 5720 for more information.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
