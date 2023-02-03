Friday, February 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PWD to look after rural upgrades

His excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere arrives for the official opening of the new session of Parliament.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will be reintroduced to maintain and upgrade rural roads, river crossings, rural water, electrification and sanitation services.

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere stated this in his official address during the opening of the new Parliament session in Suva today.

“The people are suffering due to regular power and water cuts. Government will put into place necessary measures to address these long-standing challenges,” Ratu Wiliame said.

He has also indicated that the Government will re-establish the Tripartite Forum, comprising Government, employers and trade unions.

His Excellency said that it will play a pivotal role in issues relating to employment, productivity and industrial relations.

“The reinstatement of tripartite wages councils to determine minimum wages for different sectors of the economy will be given priority,” Ratu Wiliame added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2022 Futsal IDC

Lack of prep time fails to deter Ba...

Lack of preparation time failed to deter Ba from registering a big ...
2022 Futsal IDC

Ba starts campaign with a bang

Ba kick started its campaign in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-...
News

3 FNU Council members resign

Three members of the Fiji National University Council have tendered...
News

FLP wants FICAC DC investigated

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says Deputy Commissioner...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lack of prep time fails to deter...

2022 Futsal IDC
Lack of pr...

Ba starts campaign with a bang

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba kick st...

3 FNU Council members resign

News
Three memb...

FLP wants FICAC DC investigated

News
Fiji Labou...

$10B debt mark by June: Presiden...

News
Fiji's deb...

National Futsal reps impress Sam...

2022 Futsal IDC
Fiji Head ...

Popular News

Fiji U23 for Olympic qualifiers ...

Football
Fiji will ...

70 Police officers were charged ...

News
A total of...

Sleepless nights over for Levuka...

News
Sleepless ...

Navua man dies in road accident

News
A 23-year-...

Take a revised Budget to Parliam...

News
Unity Fiji...

Fiji eliminated to bronze playof...

Rugby
South Afri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2022 Futsal IDC

Lack of prep time fails to deter Ba