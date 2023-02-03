PWD to look after rural upgrades

The Public Works Department (PWD) will be reintroduced to maintain and upgrade rural roads, river crossings, rural water, electrification and sanitation services.

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere stated this in his official address during the opening of the new Parliament session in Suva today.

“The people are suffering due to regular power and water cuts. Government will put into place necessary measures to address these long-standing challenges,” Ratu Wiliame said.

He has also indicated that the Government will re-establish the Tripartite Forum, comprising Government, employers and trade unions.

His Excellency said that it will play a pivotal role in issues relating to employment, productivity and industrial relations.

“The reinstatement of tripartite wages councils to determine minimum wages for different sectors of the economy will be given priority,” Ratu Wiliame added.