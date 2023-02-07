Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Commission to review education system

His excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere arrives for the official opening of the new session of Parliament.

An Education Commission will be created to review Fiji’s education system and make recommendations on improvements in the quality of teaching and leadership of Fiji’s school system.

This was revealed by His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the Opening of the 2023-2023 Session of Parliament, last week.

Ratu Wiliame said that the curriculum will be in sync or meet the needs of the labour market.

He said the education system will be directed towards achieving the sustainable development goals – and for our children and tertiary students to reach their full potential.

“The recent Back to School support programme underscored the Government’s commitment to helping families with education costs.”

His Excellency also confirmed Government’s intention to convene an Education Summit, bringing together all stakeholders, to consider the recommendations of the Education Commission and formulate a national education policy.

He said the Government is also moving to rebuild Fiji’s relationship with the University of the South Pacific, while maintaining synergy with the University of Fiji and the Fiji National University in meeting labour market demands.

“Policies for the ongoing development of young people and sport are central to the overall wellbeing of the nation.”

“The Government is committed to ensure that youths have access to knowledge, skills and training, so that they can effectively participate and contribute to nation-building,” Ratu Wiliame added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
