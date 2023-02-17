8 Parliament sittings this year

There will be eight Parliament sittings this year a total of 49 sitting days.

Following the completion of today’s sitting, the august House will reconvene from 27-31 to the March, followed by a sitting scheduled from 3-6 April.

The budget address will be delivered on 7 July and the debate is scheduled to take place from 17-28 July.

Parliament will not sit in May and August.

In June, Parliament will sit from the 12-16, and in September the sitting will be from the 11-22.

The prorogation of Parliament is scheduled for 4 December, 2023.