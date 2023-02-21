ODPP receives ex PM and AG’s file

The Office of the Director of Prosecutions (ODPP) has confirmed receiving a Police docket involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho and former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mesake Waqa.

DPP Christopher Pryde said the Police docket is currently being interviewed according to standard ODPP procedures.

“Once a police docket is received, a DPP officer is allocated the file and has 21 days to complete a legal analysis, which is then submitted to his/her manager for review.”

“The manager then has a further 7 days to review the legal opinion and make recommendations to the ODPP, who then makes a decision on what charges, if any, are to be laid.”

Pryde added that alternatively, the Police docket may be returned to the police for further investigation before again being submitted to the DPP for final decision.