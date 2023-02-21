Tuesday, February 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

ODPP receives ex PM and AG’s file

The Office of the Director of Prosecutions (ODPP) has confirmed receiving a Police docket involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho and former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mesake Waqa.

DPP Christopher Pryde said the Police docket is currently being interviewed according to standard ODPP procedures.

“Once a police docket is received, a DPP officer is allocated the file and has 21 days to complete a legal analysis, which is then submitted to his/her manager for review.”

“The manager then has a further 7 days to review the legal opinion and make recommendations to the ODPP, who then makes a decision on what charges, if any, are to be laid.”

Pryde added that alternatively, the Police docket may be returned to the police for further investigation before again being submitted to the DPP for final decision.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Solo boys need time to adjust: Rodu...

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says the two Solomon Islands national player...
Sports

Nadi wins NZFFI Battle of Giants

Nadi clinched the New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) Ba...
News

Fiji to send response team to NZ

33 Fijian humanitarian response personnel will be deployed to suppo...
News

Fiji to re-establish mission in PNG...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji will in the near-future ap...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Solo boys need time to adjust: R...

Football
Rewa Coach...

Nadi wins NZFFI Battle of Giants...

Sports
Nadi clinc...

Fiji to send response team to NZ...

News
33 Fijian ...

Fiji to re-establish mission in ...

News
Prime Mini...

Seru challenges Vodafone Trophy ...

Sports
Former Que...

FijiFirst yet to decide on Baini...

News
Opposition...

Popular News

Bainimarama breached SO 62(3) an...

News
Suspended ...

Women participation drops in Par...

News
National F...

Outsource Fiji, MDF partner for ...

Business
Outsource ...

Byrne impressed with Drua’s pres...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Watch after your children: Polic...

News
Police hav...

Fiji top five countries of risin...

News
Fiji is am...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Solo boys need time to adjust: Rodu