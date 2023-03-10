Bainimarama, Qiliho case stood down for State to call witness

The Suva’s Magistrate Court has stood down the matter against the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, in order for the Prosecution to call their witness.

This is to allow the State to produce the Investigating Officer in the case and get evidence from him to substantiate the fear of interference by Bainimarama and Qiliho.

This is after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution Counsel, failed to explain to the Resident-Magistrate, Seini Puamau, why the two accused should be placed on strict bail conditions.

Magistrate Puamau told the Prosecution Counsel Jayneeta Prasad that if they had affidavit evidence then she would consider placing strict bail conditions.

Bainimarama and Qiliho have been charged with one count each, following the sanctioning of charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde yesterday.

Meanwhile Both Bainimarama and Qiliho have pled not guilty to the charge of abuse of office.

The matter will be called again soon.

Also, present in court is the wife of the former Prime Minister, Mary Bainimarama, their children and grandchildren, Opposition MP’s Viliame Naupoto, Jone Usamate, Premila Kumar, Praveen Bala, Faiyaz Koya together with friends and supporters of the FijiFirst Party.