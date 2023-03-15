Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Transport assistance eligibility remains at $16K

The eligibility criteria for application for Transport Assistance will remain at a combined household income of $16,000.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this in a press conference today.

He said the criteria for eligibility for application for Transport Assistance to students in 2010 were capped at $15,000 to align to the income tax threshold during that year.

Rabuka indicated that the combined household income eligibility criteria for the programme was increased from $15,000 to $15,600 and to $16,000 in 2019.

“The change in the eligibility criteria to qualify for the Transport Assistance to $16,000 has allowed more families to receive the assistance in the form of free bus fare,” he said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
