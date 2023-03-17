Kiran’s statement is revolting: Koya

FijiFirst MP Faiyaz Koya says the statement by the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran, demonstrates the Government’s lack of sympathy, empathy and compassion.

In a public statement, Kiran claimed that many of the 96,000 social welfare recipients should not receive the assistance.

Koya said that this is the same Sashi Kiran who made claims through the media that thousands of Fijians lived in poverty without any assistance.

“Suddenly, for her, that is no longer the case. Why? Because she has become an assistant minister and the other members of NFP in Parliament have become ministers. That was all they wanted.”

The former Minister for Trade highlighted that the Government had simply lied and manipulated ordinary Fijians to gain political power.

Koya said that to demonstrate the priority of this government, there are currently Fijian soldiers in New Zealand and Vanuatu assisting with cyclone relief, but hardly any resources were deployed to assist our own Fijian people despite the two recent flooding in the Western and Northern divisions.

“It is particularly revolting for Kiran to make such comments when her fellow ministers are gallivanting all over the world and spending taxpayer dollars on cocktail parties, logo changes, large entourages, ceremonies, conferences, and increased operational costs.”

Koya added that this government has proven in less than 100 days that it is uncompassionate, incompetent, wasteful, out of touch with ordinary Fijians, and is only for a select group.