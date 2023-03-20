Monday, March 20, 2023
$4m spent on works at Waila Treatment Plant

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) spent a total of $4 million in the weekend on works carried out at the Waila Water Treatment Plant.

This was highlighted by WAFs Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg at a press conference on the restoration of water supply from the Waila Water Treatment Plant this morning.

Soderberg said the costs include the transformers that were installed, installations works, the shut-down and the cost of catering water to affected areas over the weekend.

“Over 90 per cent of the restoration works have been completed, following the major shutdown at the Waila Water Treatment Plant over the weekend.”

Soderberg said that water supply restoration works are still in progress within the Nasinu system.

“The Nasinu and Tovata areas have been recovered, with some small areas yet to fully recover within these two systems, which are being mitigated through further line flushing of the system.”

Also, WAF CEO Dr Amit Chanan said that the national infrastructure investment plan has an asset renewal estimate for the next five years would cost $800 million.

Dr Chanan said this investment is to allow for them to better their services while at the same time continue to provide the services they can.

“Rule of thumb is $2 billion asset base requires a $200 million per year investment is vital. $800 million is needed to ensure that the existing assets continue, to ensure that the existing assets continue to do what they are doing.

He indicated that these plans does not factor in infrastructure built to withstand the effects of climate change (climate resilient infrastructure).

Dr Chanan said this is just to maintain the existing assets that they already have.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
