Govt aims to grow GDP to 50pc in 10 years

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Government has targeted to grow Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 50 per cent in the next ten years.

He said this will be done while they at the same time continue to pay the national debt.

Kamikamica said this needed to be looked at and approached holistically.

“This will really need the support and the ideas from financial professionals who deal with financial matters to help map out the best course for the Fijian economy.”

He said that as Minister Responsible for Trade, it’s all about what opportunities are out there.

“Opportunities to grow the economy, opportunities to grow for investment and opportunities to ensure that over the next few years, we start growling at a pace that we need to grow at because I honestly feel that within 10 years we should our GDP by 50 percent.”

Kamikamica said this would address all the debt problems that we have and some of the other fundamental problems we have in our country.

The Deputy Prime Minister indicated that this can only be done if we remain disciplined in our spending.

“I urge all of you to start thinking about what you think your economy should look like as professionals and people who deal at the front end of the economic activities in our country, all of you, tell your bosses that I’m telling you to make a submission to the economic institute, to the Minister of Finance and to me so that for the first time in Fiji, we will have a summit that actually takes into account, we want to consult widely, so it will ensure that we consult widely because it’s quite critical because we want to see where we want to see this economy going forward,” Kamikamica added.

However, the Government planning to host Fiji’s first economic summit, next month, to bring about ideas for growth and move our economy forward.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
