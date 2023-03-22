Naupoto calls on Singh to apologise

Opposition Member of Parliament, Viliame Naupoto is calling on Minister for Sugar and Multi Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh to apologise to health workers in Fiji for comments he recently made in New Zealand.

Naupoto said Singh is way out of line in his much publicized speech where he is reported to have said ” If you go to CWM, if you are sick, you will get sicker, if you are not about to die, you will die”.

“This statement from the current Coalition Government is a disgrace and unbecoming of a Minister.”

“His comment belittles the hard and noble work that our health workers put into saving lives at CWM.”

“You are wrong, Mr Charan Jeath Singh! People get better at CWM, lives are saved at CWM, and that is the result of the hard work and sacrifice of our health workers.”

“This delusional talk I expect from someone who is drunk and not from a Minister of any Government for that matter and the Minister should apologise for his rather childish comments,” he added.