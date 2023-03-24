Fiji is in an era of rapid change: Vakalalabure

Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Rakuita Vakalalabure says Fiji is living in an era of rapid change and unprecedented challenges.

Vakalalabure made this comment at the Fiji Police Force Stakeholders Annual Consultative Workshop at the Grand Pacific Hotel, this morning.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to adapt quickly to new realities and has highlighted the importance of agility and resilience in the face of unexpected events.

“We are also facing complex issues such as the threats of organised crime, human trafficking, illicit narcotics, the rise in cybercrime, community violence, and the need to address public trust in the police and our institutions.”

He also highlighted the Ministry’s goal is to build public trust in Fiji’s security institutions.

“I must make it clear – this is our highest policy priority: to maintain the Fiji people’s confidence in their defence, security, and border institutions,” he added.