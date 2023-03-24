Friday, March 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji is in an era of rapid change: Vakalalabure

Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Rakuita Vakalalabure says Fiji is living in an era of rapid change and unprecedented challenges.

Vakalalabure made this comment at the Fiji Police Force Stakeholders Annual Consultative Workshop at the Grand Pacific Hotel, this morning.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to adapt quickly to new realities and has highlighted the importance of agility and resilience in the face of unexpected events.

“We are also facing complex issues such as the threats of organised crime, human trafficking, illicit narcotics, the rise in cybercrime, community violence, and the need to address public trust in the police and our institutions.”

He also highlighted the Ministry’s goal is to build public trust in Fiji’s security institutions.

“I must make it clear – this is our highest policy priority: to maintain the Fiji people’s confidence in their defence, security, and border institutions,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Male expects tough Super W opener

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male says despite bei...
News

Fiji-UK to work closely, to meet at...

The United Kingdom says the relationship, and its partnership with ...
Sports

Weightlifting duo off to Australia

Two athletes with Weightlifting Fiji will compete in two separate c...
News

Medical Transporter boost for Found...

The Embassy of Japan in Fiji has graciously donated a Medical Trans...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Male expects tough Super W opene...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Fiji-UK to work closely, to meet...

News
The United...

Weightlifting duo off to Austral...

Sports
Two athlet...

Medical Transporter boost for Fo...

News
The Embass...

Law journey keeps Dutt on track

News
The journe...

5 new judicial officers sworn in...

News
Five new j...

Popular News

Saniel to bolster Vanuatu’s camp...

Football
Suva strik...

We have to be open to criticism:...

News
Acting Com...

Efficiency is dependent on finan...

News
Water Auth...

Now is the time to invest, Kamik...

News
Deputy Pri...

Woman killed in Tailevu road cra...

News
A woman fr...

We weren’t focused enough: Deren...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Male expects tough Super W opener