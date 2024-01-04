Thursday, January 4, 2024
Nigel Khan is new Suva coach

Former Tailevu Naitasiri head coach Nigel Khan has been officially appointed as the new mentor of Suva Football Association.

This was confirmed to FijiLive by Suva President Intiaz Khan after an official meeting last night which focused on future team enhancement plans.

Khan, who has now completed his coaching course, brings a new level of qualification to his role compared to his time with T/Naitasiri when he lacked certain credentials.

Addressing his new team players and executives, the new coach emphasized the importance of open communication and collaboration.

“You all need to be open with me, you need to bring it up, We are here to build a team, and Suva is a very good side with experienced players. I’m not here to change a lot, but I know you guys will adapt to my coaching style in time,” said Khan.

Khan expressed his commitment to getting to know each player and relying on their support to enhance the team’s performance.

“I will need your support to make the team better. My main concern is you boys, as Suva has set a high standard, being in the top three in the last three years. For me, it’s a big job,” he added.

The Whites are set to begin their preparations for the season with an intensive 7-hour training session this weekend.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
