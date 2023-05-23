Tuesday, May 23, 2023
No charges to be laid against Ratu Tevita Mara

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney, has decided that there will be no reinstatement of charges against Ratu Tevita Mara following a review of the matter.

Ratu Tevita Mara was charged by the police for making seditious comments in 2011.

A nolle prosequi (formal withdrawal of a charge by the State) was filed in court in 2014 ending the proceedings.

Burney stated that following a review of the police file and the evidence, there was insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges.

He said the docket has been returned to Police with the instructions that Ratu Tevita Mara’s name be removed from the watch list and no further action is required.

Meanwhile Ratu Tevita who is also known as Roko Ului has been nominated by the province of Lau as one of their three representatives to the Great Council of Chiefs meeting which gets underway on the chiefly island of Bau tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
